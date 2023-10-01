Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696122884

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defends his undisputed super-middleweight titles against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 01 October 2023 02:14
Comments
Topless Tyson Fury tries to get Francis Ngannou to take shirt off

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head to head in Las Vegas tonight, in a clash of undisputed champions.

Canelo puts his super-middleweight titles on the line against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight. Mexican Canelo was originally expected to face Jermall Charlo here, but the WBC middleweight champion’s two-year absence from the ring continues instead – amid injuries and personal issues.

Canelo, 33, enters the T-Mobile Arena on the back of successful title defences against John Ryder in May and Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. Alvarez beat Ryder via decision in Mexico, having beaten old rival Golovkin by the same means at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before capping off his trilogy with Golovkin, Canelo suffered the second loss of his career: a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, while challenging the Russian for his light-heavyweight title. That fight took place a week before Charlo’s most recent bout, a stoppage win over Brian Castano. With that victory, Charlo, 33, improved upon his previous result, a draw with Castano in July 2021.

Follow live updates and results from Canelo vs Charlo and the undercard fights, below.

Recommended

1696122000

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE: Ring-walk times

Tonight’s event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is under way as we speak, with ring walks for the main event expected at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

We’ll tide you over until then!

What time does Canelo vs Charlo start in UK and US tonight?

All you need to know before Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jermell Charlo clash in Las Vegas

Alex Pattle1 October 2023 02:00
1696105814

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will go head to head in Las Vegas tonight, in a clash of undisputed champions.

Canelo puts his super-middleweight titles on the line against the younger Charlo twin, who is undisputed at super-welterweight. Mexican Canelo was originally expected to face Jermall Charlo here, but the WBC middleweight champion’s two-year absence from the ring continues instead – amid injuries and personal issues.

Canelo, 33, enters the T-Mobile Arena on the back of successful title defences against John Ryder in May and Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. Alvarez beat Ryder via decision in Mexico, having beaten old rival Golovkin by the same means at the T-Mobile Arena.

Before capping off his trilogy with Golovkin, Canelo suffered the second loss of his career: a points defeat by Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, while challenging the Russian for his light-heavyweight title. That fight took place a week before Charlo’s most recent bout, a stoppage win over Brian Castano. With that victory, Charlo, 33, improved upon his previous result, a draw with Castano in July 2021.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jermell Charlo face off ahead of their title fight

(Getty Images)
Alex Pattle30 September 2023 21:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in