When is Canelo vs Crawford? Date, fight time, undercard and how to watch

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is set to box Terence Crawford in one of the biggest commercial fights in years, with the contest edging ever closer.

Mexican icon Canelo defends all the major super-middleweight titles in Las Vegas, where he faces arguable pound-for-pound No 1 Crawford at Allegiant Stadium – home of the Raiders NFL team.

The unbeaten Crawford is a four-division world champion, having gradually worked his way from lightweight up to super-welterweight, yet this 168lb clash with Canelo will see him make a further, stark jump in weight.

If he succeeds against Canelo (63-2-2, 39 knockouts), the 37-year-old American (41-0, 31 KOs) will become boxing’s first three-weight undisputed champion. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Canelo is also a multi-weight champion, who in May regained undisputed status at super-middleweight, his preferred division in recent years.

While this is a somewhat contrived showdown from a weight perspective, it is one of the biggest boxing matches since Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, 10 years ago. It pits the face of boxing, in Canelo, against a man deemed by many as the finest boxer alive right now. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Crawford will take place on Saturday 13 September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Timings for the event have not yet been announced, but the main card will likely begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks following at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday). However, Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh has teased that the undercard could play out over the course of several days.

How can I watch it?

Canelo Alvarez (right) stared down Terence Crawford in May, with the pair primed to meet in September ( Getty )

The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. It will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, i.e. it will not be a pay-per-view event.

Odds

Canelo – 8/15

Crawford – 6/4

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Fight card

‘C’ denotes champion:

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super-welterweight)

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super-middleweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)

Serhii Bohacuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super-featherweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super-lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light-heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (super-middleweight)

