(USA TODAY)

Canelo Alvarez battles Caleb Plant with all four world titles at super-middleweight on the line as the sport prepares to crown an undisputed champion at 168 pounds for the first time in history.

There is immense skill on display in Las Vegas tonight, while there is also bad blood between the pair, after the Mexican swiped at the American as a brawl broke out at a press conference in the build-up.

Alvarez, the No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport according to many, holds the WBA Super, WBC and WBO belts, while ‘Sweethands’ Plant possesses the IBF strap, with the four-weight world champion unusually riled in the build-up and failing to hide his contempt towards the Nashville native.

Friday’s weigh-in showed two consummate professionals in immense shape, with Canelo (56-1, 38 KOs) coming in bang on the 168-pound limit, while Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was a pound under. They both possess good form, too, with Canelo destroying Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds last time out in May, while Plant had too much for Caleb Truax, claiming a unanimous decision in January, and the winner here will carve out a piece of history to stand tall alongside some of the all-time greats of the division such as Roy Jones Jr, Andre Ward and Carl Froch.

There is an intriguing undercard too, including: Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez, Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez and Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero - we’ll be sure to be across all those fights with results and build-up to the highly-anticipated main event with analysis and reaction along the way: