Canelo vs Plant LIVE: Latest results, updates and build-up to undisputed world title fight
Follow live updates from Las Vegas with one fighter set to claim supremacy at 168 pounds
Canelo Alvarez battles Caleb Plant with all four world titles at super-middleweight on the line as the sport prepares to crown an undisputed champion at 168 pounds for the first time in history.
There is immense skill on display in Las Vegas tonight, while there is also bad blood between the pair, after the Mexican swiped at the American as a brawl broke out at a press conference in the build-up.
Alvarez, the No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport according to many, holds the WBA Super, WBC and WBO belts, while ‘Sweethands’ Plant possesses the IBF strap, with the four-weight world champion unusually riled in the build-up and failing to hide his contempt towards the Nashville native.
Friday’s weigh-in showed two consummate professionals in immense shape, with Canelo (56-1, 38 KOs) coming in bang on the 168-pound limit, while Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was a pound under. They both possess good form, too, with Canelo destroying Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds last time out in May, while Plant had too much for Caleb Truax, claiming a unanimous decision in January, and the winner here will carve out a piece of history to stand tall alongside some of the all-time greats of the division such as Roy Jones Jr, Andre Ward and Carl Froch.
There is an intriguing undercard too, including: Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez, Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez and Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero - we’ll be sure to be across all those fights with results and build-up to the highly-anticipated main event with analysis and reaction along the way:
Mark Tibbs on Canelo after training Billy Joe Saunders to fight the Mexican: "He's gone through the best opponents, Golovkin, Lara, Smith, he's dealt with them all in good fashion. He's a tough one to beat."
Calzaghe: ‘I’d have beaten Canelo!'
“He’s improving all the time, one thing i’m really surprised with, I thought he’d struggle at super-middleweight, but he seems to be improving,” the Welshman told BT Sport Box Office.
“The punching power, I just hope Plant can raise his game.
“Of course I could have beaten him, I’d have loved to have had that fight.
“He beat me to unifying with all four belts.”
Canelo vs Plant predictions
Here are some predictions for the big fight from Devin Haney, Oscar Valdez, Paulie Malignaggi, Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor and Eddie Hearn.
Sure, a few of these names are publicly in either fighter’s camp, but gather these views ahead of the fight with a pinch of salt.
Canelo vs Plant expected to go off on time
Tonight is a big night for fights in general, but don’t expect a super late night as Canelo waits for Usman vs Covington to conclude at UFC 268 - as was the case when Canelo fought Kovalev.
With Las Vegas currently seven hours behind the UK, we can expect the main event to start any time after 4am...
Mike Tyson predicts dominant Canelo win over Plant
“Caleb Plant ain’t lasting the distance,” said Tyson on his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.
“He’s going to get clocked. He’s going to get so f****d up. With two human beings, anything is possible, but I think this guy [Canelo] is going to f*****g kill him.
“He’s your friend? You’re going to his funeral. Wait ‘till Alvarez starts hitting that motherf*****g body.”
Plant relishing ‘underdog’ status against Canelo
“The oddsmakers can have me as an underdog. I’ve been an underdog my whole life, and I’ve been proving them wrong my whole life. Those are just numbers. They’ve been wrong before and they’re wrong now,” Plant said.
“I’m going to be right in his face. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, but that’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life. That’s I’m here. I like being the underdog, I like being here. I like people booing and I like people rooting against me.”
STEVE BUNCE: Canelo and Plant walk the hard road to the bright lights of Las Vegas
In Las Vegas the neon greets the people with pictures of lobsters the size of lambs, magicians with plastic faces and fighters with lightning eyes.
This Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the now sacred green fighting beast on the Strip, two men from a very different world to the Las Vegas one they dominate, will fight and share a hundred million dollars.
Caleb Plant is from central Tennessee and started to fight in a ring without ropes, dancing and dreaming on a bare floor with taped lines for the imaginary square. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fought to survive his Mexican childhood, to avoid hawking tissues on filthy busses and turned professional at just 15. And, yes, they always dreamed of the bright-light city.
Plant bio and record
- Nationality: American
- Born: July 8, 1992
- Height: 6’1”
- Reach: 74”
- Total Fights: 21
- Record: 21-0 (12 KOs)
Canelo record and bio
- Nationality: Mexican
- Date of Birth: July 18, 1990
- Height: 5’8”
- Reach: 70.5”
- Total Fights: 59
- Record: 56-1-2 (38 KOs)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies