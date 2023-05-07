Canelo vs Ryder LIVE: Latest fight updates and results at Akron Stadium
Follow live updates as ‘Canelo’ defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.
The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Another victory tonight would only build excitement for the rematch against the Russian.
Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.
Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.
Follow live updates below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Canelo vs Ryder: Mexican drops Briton with crushing right in Round 5
Ryder struggling to breathe out of his nose.
The challenger’s defence is still sturdy at this stage, but Canelo controlling the centre of the ring.
Jabbing and then throwing to the chest of Ryder.
WOW! What a shot, down goes Ryder, Canelo with a thudding right.
Canelo swarms Ryder, who hugs the Mexican in desperation. Can Canelo close the show?
A gorgeous uppercut from Ryder, given the circumstances, this is a desperate moment for the challenger.
Canelo vs Ryder: Mexican peppers challenger’s body in Round 4
Ryder looks to get in close and let those uppercuts go, but Canelo squats down and prevents any leverage.
Now Canelo starts to connect with the jab. Ryder’s body is now covered in blood.
Canelo’s leg is even splattered with crimson.
The low lead right from Ryder is somewhat unpredictable for Canelo, but the Mexican is able to drop a left hook into the body.
Canelo vs Ryder: Mexican busts up Briton’s nose in Round 3
There is blood!
Ryder’s nose is busted up by a clean right.
Now the pressure comes, Ryder will need to give something back to deter Canelo here.
Ryder backed up some more, this is worrying for the Briton. Clubbing right hands from Canelo.
Can Ryder hurt Canelo to keep him off?
There we go, a chopping right hook lands on Canelo's chin and neck area, but that was a worrying minute or two for the challenger, the blood is a real issue.
Canelo vs Ryder: Round 2
Will Ryder be able to take this fight late and look at Canelo’s stamina which might be slipping after the Golovkin fight.
This is a nice start from Ryder, holding that left high and waiting for the Canelo right hook.
Canelo not willing to open up just yet. The only clean work is Canelo to the body. But Ryder will be content here.
Canelo vs Ryder: Briton makes promising start to Round 1
Here we go!
Ryder, wearing the grey gloves and shorts, in the southpaw stance.
Canelo orthodox and wearing green gloves and shorts with a gold waistband.
Ryder already going to the body and Canelo tucked up on the ropes.
This is bold from Ryder, he needs to be careful, Canelo setting traps early. A big right from Canelo backs Ryder up to the ropes.
Canelo’s jab is more a range-finder at this stage, just prodding Ryder’s gloves.
Canelo vs Ryder
Canelo in the green and gold.
The ring is packed, you almost fear it might collapse with the amount of people desperate for their moment alongside Canelo.
Ryder on his own, though, pacing about and waiting for his illustrious rival’s introduction to finally finish.
Canelo vs Ryder
Canelo vs Ryder
What a moment as Canelo walks to the ring in front of 50,000 fans at the Akron Stadium.
The mariachi bands welcome their most famous son back.
The king has returned to Guadalajara, this ringwalk is elaborate.
Canelo vs Ryder
God Save The King is played out to 50,000 Mexicans...
But now the Mexican national anthem, the atmosphere is electric in Guadalajara.
Can Canelo delight them or will Ryder capitalise on any nerves?
Canelo vs Ryder up next
Canelo vs Ryder is up next, we’re moments away from the Mexican hero’s homecoming.
Can Ryder pull off one of the biggest upsets in years?
Canelo now pummelling the pads with Eddy Reynoso, who has sprinted back to the changing room after overseeing Julio Cesar Martinez’s win over Ronal Batista as chief support on the undercard.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies