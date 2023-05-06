Canelo vs Ryder LIVE: Latest fight updates

✕ Close Former UFC champion shows off broken tooth after bare-knuckle match

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.

The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.