Liveupdated1683412254

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE: Latest fight updates

Follow live updates as ‘Canelo’ defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 06 May 2023 23:30
Former UFC champion shows off broken tooth after bare-knuckle match

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.

The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.

Follow live updates below.

1683412254

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Tonight’s event will stream live on subscription service Dazn in the UK and worldwide, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US and Canada.

How to watch Canelo vs Ryder online and on TV tonight

All you need to know as Saul Alvarez defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico

Alex Pattle6 May 2023 23:30
1683411354

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Here are your important timings for tonight:

The main card is scheduled to begin at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET this evening), and ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET tonight).

We’ll have live fight updates for you from 1am BST.

What time does Canelo vs Ryder start in UK and US tonight?

All you need to know as Saul Alvarez defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico

Alex Pattle6 May 2023 23:15
1683410454

Canelo vs Ryder LIVE

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.

The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in his final face-off with challenger John Ryder

(EPA)
Alex Pattle6 May 2023 23:00

