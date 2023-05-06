Canelo vs Ryder LIVE: Latest fight updates
Follow live updates as ‘Canelo’ defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fights John Ryder in Guadalajara tonight, defending the undisputed super-middleweight titles in a long-awaited homecoming.
The fight is Canelo’s first in Mexico since 2011, and his first outing since a points victory over Gennady Golovkin in September. Canelo, 32, retained his belts in that bout to round out a trilogy with Golovkin, and to bounce back from his first loss in nine years – a points defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
Meanwhile, Ryder enters Mexico as the WBO interim champion, having beaten Zach Parker last time out. Parker suffered a broken hand in the fourth round in November, as Ryder recorded a fourth straight win. Prior to that contest, the Briton’s biggest victory was a decision win against Daniel Jacobs last February. The 34-year-old is undoubtedly the underdog in tonight’s main event but is determined to prove the doubters wrong.
Meanwhile, Canelo is seeking an emphatic win not only to remain champion but also to stay on track for a rematch with Bivol.
Follow live updates below.
Tonight’s event will stream live on subscription service Dazn in the UK and worldwide, and on Dazn pay-per-view in the US and Canada.
How to watch Canelo vs Ryder online and on TV tonight
All you need to know as Saul Alvarez defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico
Here are your important timings for tonight:
The main card is scheduled to begin at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET this evening), and ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET tonight).
We’ll have live fight updates for you from 1am BST.
What time does Canelo vs Ryder start in UK and US tonight?
All you need to know as Saul Alvarez defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Mexico
