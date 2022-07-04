The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev undercard: All fights this weekend

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 04 July 2022 16:14
<p>Derek Chisora (centre-left) and opponent Kubrat Pulev (centre-right) (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Derek Chisora (centre-left) and opponent Kubrat Pulev (centre-right) (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

Derek Chisora will be out for revenge at the O2 Arena this Saturday, when he faces Kubrat Pulev in a rematch six years in the making.

The heavyweights went head to head in Hamburg in May 2016, with Bulgarian Pulev emerging victorious via split decision. Now the pair clash in London, where Chisora will step out in front of a home crowd.

The 38-year-old has lost his last three bouts, all by decision, while Pulev, 41, went the distance in beating Jerry Forrest in May.

Despite Chisora and Pulev’s recent form, few in the O2 Arena will expect the veterans to require the judges’ scorecards here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

Chisora vs Pulev takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 9 July.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with the main-event ring walks likely to start at 11pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Chisora lost a split decision to Pulev in 2016

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

Chisora – 15/8

Draw – 16/1

Pulev – 2/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev (heavyweight)

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro (super-welterweight)

Fabio Wardley vs TBA (heavyweight)

Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander (middleweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec (super-welterweight)

Ramla Ali vs Agustina Maris Belen Rojas (women’s featherweight)

Solomon Dacres vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweight)

Yousuf Ibrahim vs Francisco Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

