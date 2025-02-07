Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin tips

British boxing stalwart Derek Chisora could contest his last fight on Saturday night as he faces Otto Wallin in a heavyweight bout in Manchester (6.30pm, TNT Sports).

The 41-year-old has claimed this weekend’s fight – his 49th as a professional – could be his retirement bout, after a gruelling 15 years in which he has been both a controversial fighter and a world title contender.

The Zimbabwe-born fighter has faced the greats of different generations, from a bout against Oleksandr Usyk and two fights against Tyson Fury to a world title fight against Vitali Klitschko and a TKO loss to David Haye.

But his latest – and perhaps final – contest comes against Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin, a fighter seven years his junior whose only previous losses have come against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Wallin’s TKO loss to Joshua in 2023 took his record to 26-2, and while he has since beaten Onoriode Ehwarieme via knockout in July of last year, the 34-year-old arguably has a lack of big-name scalps on his professional record.

That could well change on Saturday night, with betting sites pricing him at 4/9 to get the win over Chisora.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin betting preview: Wallin to earn narrow win

Chisora’s professional record of 35-13 is a touch misleading considering the calibre of opponent he has faced in the past, but the 41-year-old is the heavy underdog going into what could be his final fight.

The Briton is as big as 7/4 to get the victory, and while his aggressive style means he remains a dangerous opponent for any fighter – as evidenced by his recent win over Joe Joyce – Wallin’s height and reach advantage, combined with his southpaw stance, could neutralise Chisora.

While there are worries that Chisora lacks the pace and knockout power that he possessed earlier in his career, Wallin’s lack of recent knockouts – four of his last five wins have been via decision – means the value could lie with backing the Swede to earn the win via the judges’ scorecards, with some boxing betting sites, including, going 6/4 on a points success.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin prediction 1: Wallin to win on points - 6/4 Betfred

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin betting tips

Given the above, with Wallin favourite to win, unless you want to bet on the underdog – Chisora is offered at 5/1 to win via unanimous decision and 7/1 via TKO – it may make sense to wager on a more precise result in Wallin’s favour.

Of his last eight wins, only two have been via knockout or TKO, with the Swede having scored four unanimous decision wins in that time, as well as two on split decision.

With his range and height advantage, he is well-equipped to combat Chisora’s strengths, but considering the Briton only has two KO or TKO losses in the last seven years – to Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte – it seems unlikely that the Swede will possess enough power to knock him out.

To that end, a wager on Wallin to win by unanimous decision could offer a bit of value with some beting apps offering odds of 9/4.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin prediction 2: Wallin to win by unanimous decision - 9/4 bet365

