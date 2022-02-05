Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams live: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online
Follow live updates and results from a stacked card at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena
Chris Eubank Jr will look to secure a statement middleweight win this evening as he takes on Liam Williams in hostile territory.
Eubank Jr, son of English boxing icon Chris Eubank, faces Welshman Williams at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, where the atmosphere should be intense after a heated build-up between the fighters. Williams has promised to “smash this guy to pieces”, while Eubank Jr, 32, has said: “He’s already said he’s going to try and fight dirty, but that’s not the fighter I am. I’m going to beat him the right way.”
Eubank Jr (31-2, 23 knockouts) last competed in October, when his opponent Wanik Awdijan retired after five rounds due to a rib injury inflicted by the Briton. The 29-year-old Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in April as he came up short against middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, with all judges heavily favouring the American. Eubank Jr is seeking a title shot of his own but must beware a dangerous and game opponent this evening. The pair were originally set to fight one another in December, then January; but after those delays, they are finally set to go head-to-head.
In the co-main event, Claressa Shields makes her UK debut as the American defends her middleweight titles against Slovenia’s Ema Kozin. Follow live updates and results from the entire card tonight, below.
From its defiant beginnings in Brighton, shirking the weight of his surname in ferocious sparring sessions, to the unforgiving gyms of Las Vegas and the solitude on a farm in rural Florida, doubt has always saddled Chris Eubank Jr’s career. After all, inheritance in boxing can be a gift and a curse, evoking memories and offering a lucrative rite of passage, only for its path to be littered with far more scrutiny.
Now well over a decade into his professional career, that Eubank Jr remains a headline attraction is the best evidence that his talent has always been more than just a birthright. And yet, for all his bravery and showmanship – two traits very much passed down the line, minus the monocle and jodhpurs – the 32-year-old still remains somewhat of an enigma.
Tom Kershaw previews tonight’s main event:
Stage is set for defining chapter of Chris Eubank Jr’s career
Over a decade into his professional career, Eubank Jr has earned lots of respect but still has plenty to prove when he enters the lion’s den to face Liam Williams in Cardiff this weekend
