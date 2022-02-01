Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams ring walks time: When does fight start this weekend?

All you need to know about the middleweight clash in Cardiff

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 01 February 2022 13:38
Comments
<p>Chris Eubank Jr after beating Wanik Awdijan in October</p>

Chris Eubank Jr after beating Wanik Awdijan in October

(Getty Images)

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will finally go head-to-head this weekend, following two delays to their long-awaited middleweight showdown.

Eubank Jr, son of boxing icon Chris Eubank, will travel to Cardiff to face his Welsh opponent in a bout that was first due to take place last December, then this January – with an injury to Williams complicating matters.

Englishman Eubank Jr last fought in October, forcing Wanik Awdijan to retire after five rounds by injuring his opponent’s ribs. It marked the 32-year-old’s fifth straight victory. Meanwhile, Williams lost to Demetrius Andrade via decision in his last bout, 10 months ago. Prior to that defeat, however, the 29-year-old secured seven straight wins by knockout or TKO.

The Welshman enters this weekend’s main event with a professional record of 23-3-1 (18 KOs), while Eubank is 31-2 (23 KOs).

On the undercard, American Claressa Shields is set to put her middleweight titles on the line against Slovenia’s Ema Kozin.

Recommended

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s fights. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

Wales’ Liam Williams fights on home turf against Chris Eubank Jr

(Getty Images)

The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Eubank Jr and Williams expected to take place around 10pm.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.

Odds

Eubank Jr – 4/11

Williams – 2/1

Draw – 16/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Subject to change.

Claressa Shields in believed by many to be the best women’s boxer alive

(Getty)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Recommended

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in