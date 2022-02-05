Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams ring walks time: When does fight start tonight?
All you need to know about the middleweight clash in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will finally go head-to-head this weekend, following two delays to their long-awaited middleweight showdown.
Eubank Jr, son of boxing icon Chris Eubank, will travel to Cardiff to face his Welsh opponent in a bout that was first due to take place last December, then this January – with an injury to Williams complicating matters.
Englishman Eubank Jr last fought in October, forcing Wanik Awdijan to retire after five rounds by injuring his opponent’s ribs. It marked the 32-year-old’s fifth straight victory. Meanwhile, Williams lost to Demetrius Andrade via decision in his last bout, 10 months ago. Prior to that defeat, however, the 29-year-old secured seven straight wins by knockout or TKO.
The Welshman enters this weekend’s main event with a professional record of 23-3-1 (18 KOs), while Eubank is 31-2 (23 KOs).
On the undercard, American Claressa Shields is set to put her middleweight titles on the line against Slovenia’s Ema Kozin.
Here's all you need to know about this weekend's fights.
When is it?
The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Eubank Jr and Williams expected to take place around 10pm.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.
Odds
Eubank Jr – 4/11
Williams – 2/1
Draw – 16/1
Via Betfair.
Full card
Subject to change.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)
Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)
Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)
Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)
Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)
Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)
Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)
