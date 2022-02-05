Claressa Shields will put her middleweight titles on the line this weekend as she defends against Ema Kozin on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s bout with Liam Williams.

The Cardiff fight marks Shields’ UK debut, with the American having so far amassed an 11-0 record to earn a reputation as one of the best women’s boxers in the world.

Kozin, meanwhile, is also undefeated at 21-0-1. The Slovenian has achieved 11 of those victories via knockout/TKO, and she will look to earn the biggest win of her career here.

Shields’ training partner Floyd Mayweather has even hinted that he may fly to Wales for the fight.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s fights. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the co-main event between Shields and Kozin expected to take place around 9pm.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.

Odds

Shields – 1/33

Kozin – 12/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr has promised to push Liam Williams out of boxing on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)