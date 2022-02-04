Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin ring walks time: When does fight start this weekend?

Claressa Shields makes her UK debut this weekend as she defends her middleweight titles on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s clash with Liam Williams.

American Shields, considered to be one of the best women’s boxers in the world, will face challenger Ema Kozin of Slovenia in the co-main event in Cardiff, with training partner Floyd Mayweather potentially making the trip to Wales to watch.

Shields is undefeated at 11-0, having last boxed in March when she outpointed Marie Eve Dicaire. Since then, Shields has twice fought in mixed martial arts – winning her debut via stoppage after a gritty performance, before losing her second bout via split decision.

Kozin, meanwhile, is 21-0-1 with 11 knockout/TKO wins to her name.

When is it?

The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the co-main event between Shields and Kozin expected to take place around 9pm.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.

Odds

Shields – 1/33

Kozin – 12/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card

Chris Eubank Jr has promised to push Liam Williams out of boxing on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)