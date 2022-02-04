Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin ring walks time: When does fight start this weekend?
The women’s title fight is on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams in Cardiff
Claressa Shields makes her UK debut this weekend as she defends her middleweight titles on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s clash with Liam Williams.
American Shields, considered to be one of the best women’s boxers in the world, will face challenger Ema Kozin of Slovenia in the co-main event in Cardiff, with training partner Floyd Mayweather potentially making the trip to Wales to watch.
Shields is undefeated at 11-0, having last boxed in March when she outpointed Marie Eve Dicaire. Since then, Shields has twice fought in mixed martial arts – winning her debut via stoppage after a gritty performance, before losing her second bout via split decision.
Kozin, meanwhile, is 21-0-1 with 11 knockout/TKO wins to her name.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s fights. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is it?
The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the co-main event between Shields and Kozin expected to take place around 9pm.
How can I watch it?
Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.
Odds
Shields – 1/33
Kozin – 12/1
Draw – 25/1
Via Betfair.
Full card
Subject to change.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)
Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)
Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)
Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)
Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)
Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)
Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies