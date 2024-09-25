Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Eddie Hearn has revealed Conor Benn’s return and a grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr could take place in February next year.

The Matchroom promoter has confirmed Benn, son of legendary British middleweight Nigel Benn, will wait until next year to return to the ring.

That decision is motivated by Eubank Jr fighting Kamil Szeremeta in Riyadh on 12 October, on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

It follows a protracted saga in recent years for Benn, who is currently suspended for failing two voluntary drug tests while preparing to face Eubank Jr in October 2022, a bout that was subsequently cancelled.

The 27-year-old maintains his innocence and attributed the finding of clomifene in his samples to contamination. In May, UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control successfully appealed against an independent tribunal’s decision to lift his ban.

Benn has secured victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson, in February this year, with both bouts in the United States, but Hearn is now bullish about a return next year in the UK or Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“We were in a restaurant, me, His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] and Frank Warren and Conor was in a restaurant next door,” Hearn told IFLTV about a conversation concerning Benn’s return between all parties.

“We have big plans for Conor, the Eubank Jr fight is the biggest fight in British boxing outside of Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury. Eubank Jr's team have been on to me and they want to make the fight. I believe you'll see it.

Eddie Hearn maintains a deal for Conor Benn to fight Chris Eubank Jr is in the works ( Getty Images )

“Eubank Jr is fighting in 12 October, the fight won't take place until February or March, by then he [Benn] will be cleared to fight, we'll let him tie that end up with his team, but it's imminent, we're speaking to His Excellency. I think it’ll get made.

“When he comes back, it'll be massive, wherever we do Eubank Jr vs Benn, it sells out any arena, particularly in the UK, Wembley or Spurs [Tottenham Hotspur Stadium], maybe we do it in Riyadh.

“It's not the only option [for Benn], but for me it's the biggest fight to make. No [he will not fight this year], he'll wait now for that fight [against Eubank Jr] in the UK or Riyadh.”