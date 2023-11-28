Conor Benn seemingly confirms Chris Eubank Jr fight date

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn has seemingly confirmed that he will fight Chris Eubank Jr on 3 February, as the all-British clash approaches for the second time.

Benn vs Eubank Jr fell through on short notice in October 2022, after it was revealed that Benn had failed two drug tests, but attempts have since been made to reorganise the bout.

It now looks as though it could take place on 3 February, after 27-year-old Benn called out Eubank Jr, 34, on Twitter – formerly X – on Monday (27 November).

“I can’t wait to punch you in the head @ChrisEubankJr,” Benn tweeted, to which Eubank Jr replied: “DEAD MAN WALKING.”

Benn then hit back: “I’ll remind you of this when you are being scraped up off the f***ing Canvas. Feb 3 I’m ending your career #4rounds.”

After the revelation of his failed drug tests in 2022, Benn was stripped of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) and charged by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad), though the World Boxing Council later cleared the unbeaten welterweight of any intentional wrongdoing. This summer, the National Anti-Doping Panel lifted a provisional suspension on Benn, but the BBBofC and Ukad have appealed that move.

In September, Benn fought for the first time since April 2022, beating Rodolfo Orozco in Florida after obtaining a Texas boxing licence. At the time of writing, Benn is still unable to fight in the UK.

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr suffered a TKO loss to Liam Smith in January but avenged that defeat in September.

Eubank Jr and Benn’s cancelled fight in October 2022 was due to take place almost 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, fought one another for the second time. The British icons fought to a draw, three years after Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn.