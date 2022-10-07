‘A difficult day’: Hearn disappointed after Benn v Eubank Jr fight postponed

Conor Benn’s upcoming fight against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday, 8 October, has been postponed amid a threat of legal action against the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Mr Benn returned an adverse finding for the banned substance clomiphene in a drugs test.

BBBofC has declared the fight “prohibited” but co-promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing want to have the fight staged as scheduled.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “It’s been a very difficult day. We were looking forward to an event that has really captured the imagination of the British public.”

