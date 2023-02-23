Conor Benn comments on Chris Eubank Jr fight after being cleared of ‘intentionally’ doping
The Britons were due to clash in October, but their fight was cancelled on short notice after Benn returned adverse drug-test findings
Conor Benn has suggested that he has no interest in boxing Chris Eubank Jr in the future, despite the pair being scheduled to fight one another before Benn’s drug-test saga.
Benn and Eubank Jr were due to clash in October, but their bout was cancelled on short notice after Benn returned adverse drug-test findings.
On Wednesday (22 February), the World Boxing Council (WBC) cleared the 26-year-old of “intentionally” doping, with “a highly-elevated consumption of eggs” acknowledged as a “reasonable explanation” for one of his two failed drugs tests. Despite its length, the WBC’s statement concerns only Benn’s July adverse finding, though the Briton subsequently failed a second test in September, which is not mentioned by the sanctioning body.
In any case, Benn continues to insist he is innocent while looking ahead to a return to the ring.
A user asked the welterweight in an Instagram comment, “So what’s on, is @chriseubankjr ready or is he still eating kfc[?],” referencing a joke made by Eubank Jr during his weight-cut for the Benn fight.
And Benn replied, “[He] got off lightly. I don’t want [Liam] smiths leftovers.”
Eubank Jr, 33, suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to Smith in January and has since activated a rematch clause to box the Liverpudlian again this year.
Meanwhile, Benn’s next step is unclear, but his promoter Eddie Hearn recently claimed that the welterweight will compete in the first half of 2023.
