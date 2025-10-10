The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Derek Chisora names three heavyweight targets for 50th fight
Derek Chisora will reach an impressive landmark of 50 pro fights when he takes to the ring in December - and he has named three fighters he wants as a dance partner in Manchester
Heavyweight contender Derek Chisora has named three rivals he would like to face in Manchester on Saturday, December 13 for the 50th fight of his professional career.
‘Del Boy’ is set to hit the impressive landmark after 18 years as a professional, racking up a record of 36 wins and 13 defeats in the first 49 contests of his career, securing 23 knockout victories.
Queensberry will stage a card in Manchester in the final month of 2025, headlined by heavyweights Moses Itauma and Chisora - in separate events.
Chisora’s opponent is as of yet unconfirmed, leading to the man they call ‘War’ suggesting potential foes on his Instagram story.
A graphic posted on social media listed three fighters - former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and American Jarrell Miller.
Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) is trying to rebuild after losses to top contenders Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ dispatched the unranked Tyrrell Herndon in June to mark his return to the ring.
Whyte (31-4, 24 KOs) has faced Chisora twice before, winning both contests. After edging a close encounter in 2016 via split decision, Whyte won more emphatically in the second meeting, knocking out Chisora in 2018.
The ‘Bodysnatcher’ finds himself at a career crossroads after being stopped by rising star Itauma inside a round back in August.
Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) is another fighter with a stalling career after two sub-par performances in his most recent bouts. He drew with former Anthony Joshua-conqueror Andy Ruiz last time out, his first fight after being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in 2023.
‘Big Baby’ was due to fight Fabio Wardley in June, but pulled out weeks ahead of fight night due to a shoulder injury. He has not fought since August 2024.
Chisora has won his last three contests, all via unanimous decision, with his most recent victory coming against Otto Wallin in February.
