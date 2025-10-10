Derek Chisora called out by heavyweight rival who beat Deontay Wilder for landmark fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang has called out Derek Chisora for a fight with a cheeky social media post.

‘Big Bang’ took to Instagram with a video including a clip of Chisora telling Zhang at ringside that he would be keen for a fight, immediately after the Chinese fighter had defeated Joe Joyce in 2023.

Over the past two years both men have infrequently discussed the potential bout, with the pair stating that they were keen on making it happen. Chisora even wore a mask bearing Zhang’s face when he took on Joyce himself in 2024.

In the skit, a pensive Zhang is asked what is wrong, replying: “I’m thinking of someone. I want to fight you (Chisora). I want to bang you. Maybe, you want to bang me too.”

Chisora, who is preparing for the 50th fight of his professional career, replied to the post with a series of laughing emojis, clearly finding the humour in Zhang’s request.

‘Del Boy’ is expected to fight before the end of 2025, with a Queensberry event reportedly planned for Saturday, December 13. No opponent has been confirmed for Chisora's landmark bout, with the veteran due to fight on the same card as Moses Itauma.

Zhang last fought in February 2025, when he lost to interim WBC champion Agit Kabayel.

Now 42, Zhang has shown he is not afraid to take on big names, with a run of bouts against top contenders in Kabayel, Wilder, Joseph Parker, Joyce, and Filip Hrgovic.

Defeated by Kabayel, Parker, and Hrgovic, Zhang showed his quality by stopping Wilder in a somewhat shock result, as well as knocking out Joyce twice.

In 31 fights, Zhang has won 27 bouts, lost three times, and drawn once, with 22 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Despite defeat last time out for Zhang, he remains highly ranked by two of the sanctioning bodies. The WBO have the Chinese heavyweight as their No 3 contender, whilst the WBC name Zhang at No 10.

In contrast, Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) is ranked No 8 by the WBO, whilst the IBF have the Brit at No 2 - their highest ranked contender with the No 1 spot vacant.

