Joseph Parker ‘would love’ Moses Itauma fight in December after Fabio Wardley bout

Joseph Parker has said he is open to a fight with Moses Itauma in December, as the New Zealander aims to stay active in Oleksandr Usyk’s absence.

Usyk regained his status as undisputed heavyweight champion in July, knocking out Daniel Dubois for the second time to do so, before Parker faced off with the Ukrainian in the ring and called for a fight.

Parker, 33, was ordered to challenge Usyk, 38, but the latter is injured and Parker – not for the first time – has opted to box instead of wait.

He will take on Fabio Wardley on 25 October at London’s O2 Arena, and if he is victorious, he could take another risk against the unbeaten, highly-touted Itauma. The 20-year-old is due to return to the ring on 13 December in Manchester, having knocked out Dillian Whyte in August.

“Fighting once a year is just not good enough,” Parker told media, including The Independent, on Wednesday (8 October). “I want to fight as often as I can. I’m not even in this boxing game to be taking my time and picking fights to fight.

“And if all goes well with Wardley on 25 October, put me in the ring again at the end of the year. When you have the momentum and you keep fighting as a fighter, you are growing. You can do all the training and sparring, but there is nothing like being in the ring and fighting under those bright lights.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker (left) and Fabio Wardley will square off this month ( PA Wire )

“So, the more you do it, the better you’ll get anyway. If all goes well in October and there is no injuries or anything in the way, I’d love to fight in December.”

When asked whether Itauma is an opponent whom Parker would accept, the Kiwi said: “That would be another fight that I would love to take. I’ll take any fight.

“I think Moses is a great talent. He can only fight who’s in front of him and he's been able to take your business every time. He’s young, he’s powerful, he’s fast.

“I'll fight everyone and anyone. Listen, he’s a big threat. He's a very talented young fighter who’s just dominating whoever’s in front of him, so of course everyone’s going to ask for big money,” Parker continued, referencing reports that various fighters had turned down Itauma. “But if it can happen, it will happen.”

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) made short work of Dillian Whyte in August ( Getty Images )

Parker last fought in February, knocking out Martin Bakole in two rounds and on two days’ notice. Parker had been due to challenge Dubois for the IBF title, but the Briton withdrew while citing illness.

Parker’s win saw him leave Saudi Arabia with the WBO interim heavyweight title, which will be on the line against the unbeaten Wardley in London.