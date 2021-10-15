Eddie Hearn backs Dillian Whyte ‘to do what Tyson Fury did’ against Deontay Wilder

Deonty Wilder would get outboxed and outmanoeuvred by several of his rivals if he faced them in the ring in his next fight - but his massive punching potential could still see him win by a knock-out.

That’s the view of Eddie Hearn, with the promoter discussing the beaten American’s potential next fight after he lost to Tyson Fury in an epic encounter last weekend.

Potential next opponents - after Wilder completes the six-month suspension handed to him - include either of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, who face a rematch early in 2022, or Dillian Whyte.

The latter faces Swedish southpaw Otto Walin soon and has been touted as a possible next opponent for Fury, if he doesn’t retire that is, having suggested he’s unsure if he “needs to fight” further.

Either one would present formidable opposition for Wilder to press the restart button - and Hearn backs each candidate to give the Bronze Bomber a tough 12 rounds in the ring.

“Whyte would do exactly the same to Wilder that Fury did, in terms of being too big and strong, but could also get KO’d,” Hearn said to IFL TV.

“AJ, too sharp, too good a technician, but could also get KO’d.

“Usyk would school Wilder, but could also get KO’d.”

That huge punching power saw Fury knocked to the canvas before his eventual triumph, and has resulted in Wilder needing surgery. Joshua has widely been suggested as his most likely opponent - a meeting of the two beaten men from the most recent heavyweight clashes.