Eddie Hearn has said Tyson Fury ‘doesn’t like being quizzed’, after the heavyweight champion lost his temper with an interviewer this week.

Brian Davis AKA True Geordie was pressing Fury over the Briton’s upcoming bout – a trilogy fight with compatriot Derek Chisora – when the “Gypsy King” snapped at the YouTuber.

“I think you’re a t***er, you little t***pot,” Fury told Davis, “and I won’t be doing any more interviews with you, you little t***pot. Bearded, bald-headed t****r.”

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has weighed in on Fury’s outburst, telling Boxing Social: “Tyson doesn’t really like being quizzed on things, in all honesty.

“He’s a fighter, so it’s his job to talk to the media – but not like my job to talk to the media where I have to, and I have to do 30 [interviews].

“I thought the questions were fine; they weren’t personal, he was just [asking] questions and Tyson lost his rag. Maybe Fury had done like three or four hours of interviews and just thought, ‘F*** me, I can’t be a***d to talk to this bloke’ – which is fine.

“It just looks like a weakness, and people see it as a weakness, but he’s just a human being. Sometimes you have bad days, sometimes you get p****d off.”

Fans have been critical of Fury’s decision to fight Chisora again, with the “Gypsy King” having already beaten the 38-year-old twice.

Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora in 2011 then beat the veteran via TKO in 2014.

The heavyweights will clash again on 3 December, as the unbeaten Fury defends the WBC title at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.