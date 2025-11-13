Eubank vs Benn 2 press conference live: Start time as rivals engage in final war of words before fight rematch

Conor Benn speaks to The Independent about redemption and revenge

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will share a stage today as they engage in a final war of words before Saturday’s much-anticipated rematch.

This weekend, Benn seeks revenge against his bitter rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight on points in April. That bout marked a continuation of their fathers’ rivalry from the 1990s, and at the 11th hour Eubank Sr arrived to support his son, while Benn’s dad Nigel was in his corner.

The first fight also followed chaos at the launch press conference, where Eubank Jr, 36, slapped Benn, 29, in the face with an egg – a reference to the WBC’s suggestion that Benn’s adverse drug-test results in 2022 might have been caused by excessive consumption of eggs.

Those test results saw the British grudge match delayed from 2022 until this spring, and the action delivered after so much waiting, with Eubank Jr and Benn producing one of the fights of the year. Now, they go at it again, with Benn aiming to avenge the first loss of his professional career.

