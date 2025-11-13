Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Eubank vs Benn 2 press conference live: Start time as rivals engage in final war of words before fight rematch

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn engage in their final press conference for Saturday’s rematch, where Benn seeks revenge after losing a thriller in April

Alex Pattle
in Canary Wharf
Thursday 13 November 2025 15:12 GMT
Comments
Conor Benn speaks to The Independent about redemption and revenge

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will share a stage today as they engage in a final war of words before Saturday’s much-anticipated rematch.

This weekend, Benn seeks revenge against his bitter rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight on points in April. That bout marked a continuation of their fathers’ rivalry from the 1990s, and at the 11th hour Eubank Sr arrived to support his son, while Benn’s dad Nigel was in his corner.

The first fight also followed chaos at the launch press conference, where Eubank Jr, 36, slapped Benn, 29, in the face with an egg – a reference to the WBC’s suggestion that Benn’s adverse drug-test results in 2022 might have been caused by excessive consumption of eggs.

Those test results saw the British grudge match delayed from 2022 until this spring, and the action delivered after so much waiting, with Eubank Jr and Benn producing one of the fights of the year. Now, they go at it again, with Benn aiming to avenge the first loss of his professional career.

Follow live updates from the final press conference, below:

Recommended

Eubank vs Benn 2 press conference live: Welcome!

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will share a stage today as they engage in a final war of words before Saturday’s much-anticipated rematch.

This weekend, Benn seeks revenge against his bitter rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight on points in April. That bout marked a continuation of their fathers’ rivalry from the 1990s, and at the 11th hour Eubank Sr arrived to support his son, while Benn’s dad Nigel was in his corner.

The first fight also followed chaos at the launch press conference, where Eubank Jr, 36, slapped Benn, 29, in the face with an egg – a reference to the WBC’s suggestion that Benn’s adverse drug-test results in 2022 might have been caused by excessive consumption of eggs.

Those test results saw the British grudge match delayed from 2022 until this spring, and the action delivered after so much waiting, with Eubank Jr and Benn producing one of the fights of the year. Now, they go at it again, with Benn aiming to avenge the first loss of his professional career.

Follow live updates from the final press conference, right here.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at a launch press conference in February
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at a launch press conference in February (Richard Sellers/PA)
Alex Pattle13 November 2025 14:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in