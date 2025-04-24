Why did Chris Eubank Jr egg Conor Benn and what happened with the failed drugs tests?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally share the ring in one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing on Saturday.

The fierce rivals will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge, and two-and-a-half years after Eubank Jr vs Benn was initially due to take place.

In October 2022, the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr, 35, was quickly rebooked.

The build has been extremely heated, with one moment in particular spiking mainstream interest as tensions boiled over at their press conference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the egg slap heard around the world.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr cracked an egg against the cheek of opponent Conor Benn ( PA Wire )

Why did Chris Eubank Jr slap Conor Benn with an egg?

Eubank Jr made the headlines when, during the obligatory face-off at a February press conference, he fashioned an egg from his pocket and cracked it across the cheek of Benn with his left hand.

From there, things devolved into chaos. Benn, standing with his father Nigel, completely lost control as both fighters had to be held back by security guards.

The stunt was a reference to the WBC saying in 2023 that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test findings, which prevented the pair from throwing down in October 2022.

Following the incident, Eubank Jr took to social media to say: "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg.”

open image in gallery Benn was held back at a press conference for his fight with Eubank Jr ( Getty Images )

What happened after the egg slap?

Eubank Jr was fined £100,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control after hitting Benn in the face with an egg.

An official statement read: “Following a hearing before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control, Chris Eubank Jnr was found to be in breach of regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester for the Chris Eubank Jnr v Conor Benn contest on 26th April 2025.

“As such, the stewards of the board fined Chris Eubank Jr the sum of £100,000.”

open image in gallery Eubank Jr was fined £100,000 for the egg slap incident ( PA Wire )

When is Eubank Jr vs Benn and how can I watch?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for Saturday, 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The main card will start at 5pm BST, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST.

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £19.95 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card in full*

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde (right) is among the many Britons fighting on the undercard ( PA Wire )

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

*Subject to change

