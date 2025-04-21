Eubank Jr vs Benn: What weight is the fight being fought at and why?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to lock horns in a hotly-anticipated all-British bout that is more than 30 years in the making.

The rivals will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge.

Beyond the family ties, Eubank Jr vs Benn has built its own narrative, having initially been penned in for October 2022. However, the fight fell apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently.

The bout was quickly rebooked upon Benn’s clearance, with the two fighters resuming hostilities. A press conference in February ended in chaos, as Eubank Jr slapped Benn in the face with an egg. It was a reference to the WBC saying in 2023 that “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable excuse” for Benn’s adverse drug-test findings. Another press conference, two days later, saw Eubank Jr threaten Nigel Benn, who put his hands around the younger man’s neck in the week’s earlier chaos.

Both fighters will relish the opportunity to knock the sense out of one another come Saturday night, but getting to this point has not been so simple. On top of the delay brought about by adverse drug-findings, the topic of weight has also been an issue.

Here’s what you need to know.

What weight is Eubank Jr vs Benn being fought at?

The fight is being fought at middleweight (160lbs), with Benn required to move up two divisions from welterweight (147lbs) to fight Eubank Jr. This is up from the weight limit of 157lbs agreed for the initial fight in 2022, before it was cancelled.

Eubank Jr is a natural middleweight and has also competed at super-middleweight (168lbs), so will possess the weight advantage.

There is also a hydration clause that will restrict either man from weighing more than 170lbs on fight night.

Why has this weight been chosen?

open image in gallery Eddie Hearn (right) watches Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn face off ( Richard Sellers/PA Wire )

Eubank Jr and Benn do not usually compete in the same weight class, meaning weight was always going to be a sticking point when it came to getting a fight agreed.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Eubank Jr was determined to have the fight rescheduled at middleweight, his favoured class, rather than catchweight - and on that front, he got his way.

Benn, meanwhile, has had to sacrifice fighting at his preferred weight to get the bout agreed and fulfil his destiny of facing the son of father Nigel’s greatest rival.

What has been the reaction to the decision?

Eubank Sr has expressed his disgust at the fight going ahead, taking severe issue with the fact Benn is coming up two weight classes due to the dangers it poses.

He referenced Michael Watson - who suffered a life-threatening and career-ending brain injury at the hands of Eubank in a 1991 bout - and branded the bout a “disgrace”.

“It’s a slap in Michael’s face,” he told iFL TV. “ Stand up for him by not going along with the nonsense and the circus that's been created for this farce of a fight, which is between one fighter who is at two or three weights above the smaller guy. The smaller guy in Conor Benn has had his career destroyed for one fight. My son coming down from 168lbs to 160lbs puts his life in danger.

“We have to protect the fighters and the biggest example of this is Michael Watson. I am so hurt by what’s happened to him and this is the situation they’re putting my son in now. They’re destroying Conor’s career if they haven’t already destroyed it.

“This is a disgrace, and if you don’t think this is a disgrace, fight me. I said it and you all need to say it to actually make the Boxing Board of Control do something. We can’t run amok. We are not a country of baboons.”

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (right) and his father, boxing icon Chris Sr ( Getty Images )

When is the fight and how can I watch the fight?

Eubank Jr vs Benn is scheduled for 26 April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The main card will start at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in more than 200 countries worldwide. The PPV is priced at £19.95 in the UK, $24.99 in the US, and €24.99 in Europe. The event will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

Viewers do not need a subscription to either platform to purchase the PPV, but buying the DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire platform. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Fight card (subject to change)

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde (right) is among the many Britons fighting on the undercard ( PA Wire )

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (light-heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (cruiserweight)

