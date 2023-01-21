✕ Close Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ’embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conference

Chris Eubank Jr will look to put his doomed clash with Conor Benn behind him when the middleweight goes up against Liam Smith in a grudge match in Manchester tonight

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) was set for the biggest fight of his career in October, as the son of boxing icon Eubank Sr was scheduled to face the son of Nigel Benn in London. But adverse findings in Conor Benn’s drug-test results saw the main event aborted on short notice.

Now, Eubank Jr, 33, looks to move forward with a new headline bout, taking on 34-year-old Liverpudlian Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) - part of a boxing family himself - in something of a grudge match, with fight week being marred by controversy.

Smith made homophobic remarks and questioned Eubank Jr’s sexuality during Thursday’s press conference, with accusations of Smith cheating on his wife being thrown in the opposite direction, before Junior then wore a rainbow armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community for Friday’s weigh-in. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that they will “consider the conduct of both boxers directly,” while British LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall has urged the governing body to show they take anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric seriously.

Follow round-by-round updates from Eubank Jr vs Smith with our live blog below: