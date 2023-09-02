Eubank vs Smith 2 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Eubank Jr is out to avenge a stoppage loss to Smith, eight months after their first clash
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith are set to square off again this weekend, eight months after the latter secured a TKO win over his fellow Briton.
Smith, 35, upset the betting odds by beating Eubank Jr, 33, in the fourth round in Manchester, and the pair return to the scene of that clash on Saturday, as they meet at the AO Arena once more.
After a bitter build to the boxers’ middleweight bout in January, in which Smith dropped Eubank Jr twice, fans are expecting more fireworks this week.
When is the fight?
The fight is due to take place on Saturday 2 September at the AO Arena in Manchester.
The main card is set to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Box Office, at a cost of £19.95. Viewers do not need a Sky subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.
Odds
Eubank Jr – 11/8
Smith – 4/6
Draw – 16/1
Full card (subject to change)
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)
Mark Heffron (C) vs Jack Cullen (British super-middleweight title)
Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian (super-lightweight)
Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot (women’s super-lightweight)
Frankie Stringer vs Christian Lopez Flores (lightweight)
Frazer Clarke vs David Allen (heavyweight)
Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran (welterweight)
Lauren Price vs TBA (women’s welterweight)
