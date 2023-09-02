Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith are set to square off again this weekend, eight months after the latter secured a TKO win over his fellow Briton.

Smith, 35, upset the betting odds by beating Eubank Jr, 33, in the fourth round in Manchester, and the pair return to the scene of that clash on Saturday, as they meet at the AO Arena once more.

After a bitter build to the boxers’ middleweight bout in January, in which Smith dropped Eubank Jr twice, fans are expecting more fireworks this week.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight is due to take place on Saturday 2 September at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is set to begin at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Box Office, at a cost of £19.95. Viewers do not need a Sky subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help: Get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Odds

Smith stopped Eubank Jr in the fourth round in January (Action Images via Reuters)

Eubank Jr – 11/8

Smith – 4/6

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)

Mark Heffron (C) vs Jack Cullen (British super-middleweight title)

Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian (super-lightweight)

Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot (women’s super-lightweight)

Frankie Stringer vs Christian Lopez Flores (lightweight)

Frazer Clarke vs David Allen (heavyweight)

Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran (welterweight)

Lauren Price vs TBA (women’s welterweight)