Chris Eubank Jr is seeking to avenge a TKO loss to Liam Smith this weekend, as the Britons go head to head in Manchester once again.

Smith dropped Eubank Jr twice in January en route to a fourth-round win at the AO Arena, which also hosts the boxers’ middleweight rematch on Saturday.

Smith, 35, upset the betting odds with his victory eight months ago; can he repeat the trick, or will Eubank Jr, 33, get back on track as he aims for one last world-title run?

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight is set to take place on Saturday 2 September at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Box Office, at a cost of £19.95. Viewers do not need a Sky subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

Odds

Smith stopped Eubank Jr in the fourth round in January (Action Images via Reuters)

Eubank Jr – 11/8

Smith – 4/6

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)

Mark Heffron (C) vs Jack Cullen (British super-middleweight title)

Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian (super-lightweight)

Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot (women’s super-lightweight)

Frankie Stringer vs Christian Lopez Flores (lightweight)

Frazer Clarke vs David Allen (heavyweight)

Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran (welterweight)

Lauren Price vs TBA (women’s welterweight)