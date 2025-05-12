Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen will each look to set things right this weekend, as they square off in a heavyweight rematch, five months after their controversial first clash.

In Saudi Arabia in December, on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Fisher survived a shock knockdown by Allen to outpoint his old friend, although most observers felt Allen had been robbed of a rightful victory.

The scorecards ultimately read 95-94, 93-96, 95-94 in Fisher’s favour, as the “Romford Bull” stayed unbeaten. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old’s former sparring partner was left heartbroken, as he was denied the first title of his career – the WBA Intercontinental belt.

This weekend, Fisher and Allen, 33, will meet on home soil in London, as Fisher aims to turn the Copper Box into the “Copper Bosh” – as he and his father “Big John” call it – once more, following his quickfire demolition of Alen Babic in the same venue last July.

Will it be another brawl? Will Fisher erase doubts around the ceiling of his ability, or will Allen confirm the apparent superiority he showed in December? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Fisher vs Allen 2 will take place on Saturday 17 May at the Copper Box in London. The fight card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected from 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

open image in gallery Dave Allen dropped Johnny Fisher and was unfortunate not to get the decision win ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN, which will show the action in more than 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Odds

Fisher – 2/5

Allen – 16/1

Draw – 2/1

Fight card in full (subject to change)

open image in gallery Allen and Fisher’s first fight took place in Saudi Arabia; now they clash in London ( Getty )

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 (heavyweight)

Kieron Conway vs Gerome Warburton (vacant British middleweight title)

Shannon Ryan vs Fara El Bousairi (women’s super-flyweight)

George Liddard vs Aaron Sutton (middleweight)

Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)

John Hedges vs Nathan Quarless (cruiserweight)

Taylor Bevan vs Juan Cruz Cacheiro (super-middleweight)

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Novak Radulovic (middleweight)

