Tyson Fury ‘adamant’ that he won’t fight Anthony Joshua, says promoter Frank Warren
Fury has claimed he will fight Manuel Charr next, after Joshua allegedly failed to meet the ‘Gypsy King’s deadline to sign a bout agreement
Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has said the heavyweight champion is ‘adamant’ that he will not fight Anthony Joshua this December.
Talks over an all-British clash between Fury and Joshua have been ongoing across the last three weeks, but the former claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not go ahead due to “AJ” allegedly failing to sign a bout agreement by Fury’s deadline.
Warren later suggested that talks were still taking place, before telling Piers Morgan on Piers Uncensored: “Tyson’s adamant. He gave that deadline on Friday and again repeated it Saturday – and I think even yesterday. He’s said enough is enough.
“They’ve had the contract for over 10 days. We’ve had conversations today [Monday 26 September] with the other side, but Tyson’s had enough of it, so that’s it.
“He’s the champion, he’s the guy that matters, and he makes the decision. That’s his decision at the moment.”
When asked whether the fight can still be salvaged, Warren said: “Personally, [I think] the only way it could happen is if they sign the contract.
“They haven’t even sent back the contract with any amendments on it. Ten days on, you’d have thought we’d have had something back by now. And there was positive talks today, but Tyson’s Tyson. He feels he’s giving AJ a tremendous opportunity.”
Joshua, 32, last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten Ukrainian took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua in the pair’s first fight, before retaining them in their rematch.
Meanwhile, Fury last competed in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC title. The 34-year-old has claimed that he will defend the belt against German heavyweight Manuel Charr in December if a bout with Joshua does not go ahead.
