Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on fresh battery charge after two-week search

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a fresh battery charge, along with charges of false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, following a two-week search for the boxing champion.

On Wednesday, the Miami Gardens Police Department announced that it had arrested the American, 31, “in connection with an incident reported at a Miami Gardens business on 27 October 2025”.

The department said its Special Investigations Section, working with the United States Marshals fugitive task force, had “located and [taken] the subject into custody without incident in the Miami Design District”.

The department confirmed that Davis had been arrested on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. Government records show that Davis’s bond has been set at $16,000.

The news comes two weeks after the Miami Gardens Police Department issued a warrant for Davis’s arrest, relating to the alleged incident in October.

The Independent has approached a representative of Davis for comment.

This week’s news marks the fourth time that Davis has been arrested on a battery charge. He was previously arrested on domestic-violence charges in 2020 and 2022, while another domestic-violence case against him was dropped last year.

open image in gallery Davis took a knee against Lamont Roach Jr, but the latter was controversially awarded no knockdown ( Getty Images )

Davis has a history of legal issues, but many of the cases filed against the boxer have been dropped. However, he is currently facing a civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel in October.

The undefeated “Tank” has held the WBA lightweight belt since 2019, although he was named “champion in recess” this month, with his future as title-holder in doubt. Previously, he held world titles at super-featherweight.

Davis was due to fight Jake Paul last November, but his legal troubles saw him removed from his bout with the influencer. Paul went on to fight former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December, losing by knockout.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Davis last competed in March, fighting Lamont Roach Jr to a controversial draw. It was expected that the pair would clash again later in 2025, but the fight fell through.