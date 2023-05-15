Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney defends his titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko in a blockbuster bout this weekend.

American Haney unified the belts against George Kambosos Jr last June in the Australian’s home country, before returning to Kambosos’ backyard to retain the titles in a rematch in October.

On both occasions, the unbeaten Haney – who is still just 24 – clinically outboxed his opponent, who was previously undefeated and had taken three of the belts from Teofimo Lopez in 2021.

Prior to that, Lopez handed Lomachenko a surprising points defeat in 2020 to become unified champion, but the Ukrainian has responded with three straight wins to set up this fight with Haney in Las Vegas.

At 35, Lomachenko, who has held world titles in multiple weight classes, could be running out of time to recapture gold. As impressive as the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s career has been, he faces a stiff test in Haney. Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 20 May.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 21 May (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports as well as the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights live on pay-per-view.

Odds

Vasiliy Lomachenko has won three fights in a row since a surprising loss to Teofimo Lopez (AP)

Haney – 2/5

Lomachenko – 21/10

Draw – 12/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Devin Haney (C) vs Vasiliy Lomachenko (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles)

Juno Nakatani vs Andrew Maloney (vacant WBO super-flyweight title)

Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremia Nakathila (lightweight)

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez (super-featherweight)

Floyd Diaz vs Luis Saavedra (super-bantamweight)

Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger (middleweight)

Abdullah Mason vs Desmond Lyons (lightweight)

Amari Jones vs Pachino Hill (middleweight)

Emiliano Vargas vs Rafael Jasso (lightweight)