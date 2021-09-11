David Haye will make a surprise return to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning when he faces Joe Fournier in Florida.

Haye, who retired after suffering defeat against Tony Bellew in May 2018, has vowed to “prove a point” to Fournier, a close friend, after the pair argued over who would win in a fight while on holiday in Mykonos.

Fournier, a nightclub entrepreneur, has fought nine times as a professional boxer, winning every bout by knockout, but has never faced an opponent of Haye’s calibre.

Triller, who’ve specialised in comeback and celebrity crossover bouts, were keen to host the contest and it will feature on the undercard of Evander Holyfield’s return against Vitor Belfort this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Floria.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva

David Haye vs Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll

Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin

What has Haye said?

“This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us. I laughed, but out of respect for Joe’s ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

“Joe’s straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking. And that’s exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls.

“Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.”

What are the odds?

Haye: 1/16. KO: 1/4. Decision: 7/2

Fournier: 8/1. KO 10/1. Decision: 22/1

Draw: 17/1