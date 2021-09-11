David Haye vs Joe Fournier ring walks: What time will fight start in UK?

Everything you need to know ahead of the Hayemaker’s surprise comeback

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 September 2021 08:40
comments
<p>David Haye is set to fight for the first time in three years (Steven Paston/PA)</p>

David Haye is set to fight for the first time in three years (Steven Paston/PA)

(PA Archive)

David Haye makes his surprise return to the ring when he takes on fellow Briton Joe Fournier in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hayemaker, who last fought as a professional in May 2018, has been lured out of retirement by Triller for a one-off bout, however, the promotion insists he could be in line for a “very big fight” if successful against Fournier.

“If he wins? All I can say without giving too much away is that you should expect a very big fight,” Triller promoter Kavanaugh told Sky Sports, before insinuating the opponent in question is likely to be another former heavyweight champion.

Fournier, who is a close friend of Haye’s, is hoping to derail those plans, though, and has fought nine times as a professional in his own right, winning by knockout on each occasion.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Floria.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?

  • Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort
  • Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva
  • David Haye vs Joe Fournier
  • Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll
  • Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin

What has Haye said?

“This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us. I laughed, but out of respect for Joe’s ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

“Joe’s straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking. And that’s exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls.

“Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.”

What are the odds?

Haye: 1/16. KO: 1/4. Decision: 7/2

Recommended

Fournier: 8/1. KO 10/1. Decision: 22/1

Draw: 17/1

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments