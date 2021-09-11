David Haye makes his surprise return to the ring when he takes on fellow Briton Joe Fournier in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hayemaker, who last fought as a professional in May 2018, has been lured out of retirement by Triller for a one-off bout, however, the promotion insists he could be in line for a “very big fight” if successful against Fournier.

“If he wins? All I can say without giving too much away is that you should expect a very big fight,” Triller promoter Kavanaugh told Sky Sports, before insinuating the opponent in question is likely to be another former heavyweight champion.

Fournier, who is a close friend of Haye’s, is hoping to derail those plans, though, and has fought nine times as a professional in his own right, winning by knockout on each occasion.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Floria.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort

Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva

David Haye vs Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll

Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin

What has Haye said?

“This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us. I laughed, but out of respect for Joe’s ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

“Joe’s straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking. And that’s exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls.

“Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.”

What are the odds?

Haye: 1/16. KO: 1/4. Decision: 7/2

Fournier: 8/1. KO 10/1. Decision: 22/1

Draw: 17/1