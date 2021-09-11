One of boxing’s all-time greats, Evander Holyfield, makes a shock return to the ring this weekend when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield, 58, was signed as a late replacement to face Belfort after Oscar De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting coronavirus.

Initially scheduled to take place in California, the state commission refused to sanction the bout, causing the entire card to be moved to Florida.

David Haye is making a surprise return of his own on the undercard, facing off against friend Joe Fournier, while Jono Carroll is also in action. In another bizarre twist, Triller have said that Donald Trump will provide commentary on the bout.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?