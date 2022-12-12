Inoue vs Butler live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler will clash to crown an undisputed bantamweight champion on Tuesday, as the title holders square off in Japan.

Inoue has not only the home advantage but also age on his side, as well as an unbeaten record. The 29-year-old enters the Ariake Arena in Tokyo with a professional record of 23-0, with 20 of those victories having come via knockout.

Meanwhile, Briton Butler is 34 years old and is 34-2 as a pro, having secured 15 wins via stoppage. Last time out, Inoue finished Nonito Donaire in the second round in June, three years after going the distance with the Filipino-American. Butler, meanwhile, last competed in April as he outpointed Jonas Sultan to become interim WBO champion.

Butler is now the official WBO champion, and he bids to collect Inoue’s IBF, WBA and WBC belts here, while putting his own on the line in the main event.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Inoue vs Butler will take place on Tuesday 13 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 10am GMT (7pm local time, 2am PT, 4am CT, 5am ET)

Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 12.30pm GMT (9.30pm local time, 4.30am PT, 6.30am CT, 7.30am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live.

No UK broadcaster has yet been announced for the event, but The Independent will provide live updates of all the action.

Naoya Inoue finished Nonito Donaire in his most recent fight (AFP via Getty Images)

Odds

Inoue - 1/33

Butler - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler (for Inoue’s IBF, WBA and WBC bantamweight titles; and Butler’s WBO belt)

Yoshiki Takei vs Bruno Tarimo (super-bantamweight)

Andy Hiraoka vs Min Ho Jung (super-lightweight)

Takuma Inoue vs Jake Bornea (featherweight)

Satoshi Shimizu vs Landy Cris Leon (super-featherweight)

Hironori Miyake vs Peter McGrail (featherweight)