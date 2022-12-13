Inoue vs Butler time: When do rings walks start in UK and US today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Butler will enter enemy territory today (Tuesday 13 December) as he faces Naoya Inoue in an undisputed bantamweight title bout.

Butler won the interim WBO title in April by outpointing Jonas Sultan, and the Briton has since been elevated to the WBO’s official champion in the weight class. He puts that status on the line at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, as he also looks to take the IBF, WBA and WBC belts from home fighter Inoue.

Inoue enters the main-event contest unbeaten as a professional, with a record of 23-0 (20 knockouts) and a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers alive. The 29-year-old stopped Nonito Donaire in the second round in June, in his most recent outing, three years after going the distance with the Filipino-American.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Butler is 34-2 as a pro, with 15 wins via stoppage.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Inoue vs Butler will take place on Tuesday 13 December.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 10am GMT (7pm local time, 2am PT, 4am CT, 5am ET)

Ring walks for the main event are then expected at approximately 12.30pm GMT (9.30pm local time, 4.30am PT, 6.30am CT, 7.30am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live.

No UK broadcaster has been assigned for the event, but The Independent will provide live updates of all the action.

Naoya Inoue finished Nonito Donaire in his most recent fight (AFP via Getty Images)

Odds

Inoue - 1/33

Butler - 9/1

Draw - 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler (for Inoue’s IBF, WBA and WBC bantamweight titles; and Butler’s WBO belt)

Yoshiki Takei vs Bruno Tarimo (super-bantamweight)

Andy Hiraoka vs Min Ho Jung (super-lightweight)

Takuma Inoue vs Jake Bornea (featherweight)

Satoshi Shimizu vs Landy Cris Leon (super-featherweight)

Hironori Miyake vs Peter McGrail (featherweight)