Naoya Inoue will defend the undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Luis Nery today, as the pair clash in Tokyo.

Inoue, Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, stopped Marlon Tapales in December to become undisputed in a second division – just the second man in history to achieve that feat. The Japanese, 31, was previously undisputed at bantamweight and also reigned at light-flyweight and super-flyweight.

Inoue’s win over Tapales also took the unbeaten “Monster” to seven straight knockouts, while Nery enters Tokyo on a three-fight KO streak and with just one professional loss to his name.

The Mexican, 29, is a former bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion, but he faces a stern test against Inoue here.

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Nery and the undercard below.