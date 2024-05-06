Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inoue vs Nery LIVE: Start time, fight updates and latest results today

Follow live as Naoya Inoue fights Luis Nery in Japan, defending the undisputed super-bantamweight titles

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 06 May 2024 07:30
Naoya Inoue will defend the undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Luis Nery today, as the pair clash in Tokyo.

Inoue, Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, stopped Marlon Tapales in December to become undisputed in a second division – just the second man in history to achieve that feat. The Japanese, 31, was previously undisputed at bantamweight and also reigned at light-flyweight and super-flyweight.

Inoue’s win over Tapales also took the unbeaten “Monster” to seven straight knockouts, while Nery enters Tokyo on a three-fight KO streak and with just one professional loss to his name.

The Mexican, 29, is a former bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion, but he faces a stern test against Inoue here.

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Nery and the undercard below.

