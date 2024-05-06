Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Naoya Inoue will make his first defence of the undisputed super-bantamweight titles on Monday, as he boxes Luis Nery in Tokyo.

Inoue, fighting on home turf as usual, will look to build on December’s stoppage of Marlon Tapales, with which he became the second man in the four-belt era to hold undisputed gold at two weights.

The undefeated “Monster”, Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, is a former undisputed champion at bantamweight and previously held world titles at light-flyweight and super-flyweight.

In the opposite corner, Nery is a former bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion, and the Mexican, 29, will enter Tokyo on a streak of three straight knockout wins – and with just one professional loss to his name. Yet Inoue, 31, has won his last seven fights via KO, and he is predicted to improve that run here.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Inoue vs Nery will take place on Monday 6 May at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9am BST (1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 12.15pm BST (4.15am PT / 6.15am CT / 7.15am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Inoue stopped Marlon Tapales to become undisputed champion at a second weight ( AP )

Inoue – 1/16

Nery – 15/2

Draw – 22/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Naoya Inoue (C) vs Luis Nery (undisputed super-bantamweight titles)

Seigo Yuri Akui (C) vs Taku Kuwahara (WBA flyweight title)

Takuma Inoue (C) vs Sho Ishida (WBA bantamweight title)

Jason Moloney (C) vs Yoshiki Takei (WBO bantamweight title)

TJ Doheny vs Bryl Bayogos (super-bantamweight)