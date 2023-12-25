Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Naoya Inoue is back in action on Boxing Day, fittingly, as the Japanese superstar fights Marlon Tapales in a undisputed title fight.

Inoue destroyed Stephen Fulton in July to win the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles, and now the “Monster” faces Tapales, who holds the WBA and IBF belts.

If Inoue can triumph, the 30-year-old will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions; previously, Inoue held all the major belts at bantamweight, following world-title reigns at super-flyweight and light-flyweight.

Will the “Monster” continue his remarkable unbeaten run? Or can Filipino Tapales, 31, shock the pound-for-pound talent?

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Inoue vs Tapales will take place on Tuesday 26 December, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The main card is due to begin at 10am GMT (3am PT, 5am CT, 6am ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at 12pm GMT (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the fights live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Naoya Inoue (left) demolished Stephen Fulton in July to become a four-weight world champion (AFP via Getty Images)

Inoue – 1/20

Tapales – 8/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)

Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi (bantamweight)

Kanamu Sakama vs John Paul Gabunilas (flyweight)

Yoshiki Takei vs Mario Diaz Maldonado (super-bantamweight)

Andy Hiraoka vs Sebastian Diaz Maldonado (super-lightweight)

Suguru Ishikawa vs Fuga Uematsu (featherweight)

Rikiya Sato vs Keisuke Endo (super-featherweight)