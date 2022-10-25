Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet when he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this weekend.

YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley.

That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva has a 3-1 pro boxing record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Paul vs Silva will take place on Saturday 29 October at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will stream live on FITE TV.

In the US, the fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Odds

Paul – 4/6

Sillva – 5/4

Draw – 12/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

LeVeon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Chris Avila vs “Doctor” Mike

Danny Barrios vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin