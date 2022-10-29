The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
All you need to know as the YouTube star takes on the former UFC champion
Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet when he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this weekend.
YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley.
That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva has a 3-1 pro boxing record.
At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Paul vs Silva will take place on Saturday 29 October at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will stream live on FITE TV.
In the US, the fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Odds
Paul – 4/6
Sillva – 5/4
Draw – 12/1
Full card
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
LeVeon Bell vs Uriah Hall
Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez
Chris Avila vs “Doctor” Mike
Danny Barrios vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin
