Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?

All you need to know as the YouTube star takes on the former UFC champion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 29 October 2022 12:44
Comments
Jake Paul To Fight Former UFC Champion Anderson Silva

Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet when he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this weekend.

YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley.

That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva has a 3-1 pro boxing record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Paul vs Silva will take place on Saturday 29 October at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will stream live on FITE TV.

In the US, the fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Odds

Have your say in the BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards and vote by clicking here. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 November and broadcast live for anyone to watch on BT Sport, online and on Facebook and YouTube.

(BT Sport)

Paul – 4/6

Sillva – 5/4

Draw – 12/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

LeVeon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Chris Avila vs “Doctor” Mike

Recommended

Danny Barrios vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in