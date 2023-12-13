The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
The YouTuber-turned-boxer fights the unknown August in Orlando
Jake Paul is back in the boxing ring this weekend, facing a relatively unknown opponent in Andre August.
Paul built a 6-0 record before losing to Tommy Fury in February, a result which came in the YouTube star’s first fight with a professional boxer.
The 26-year-old, who previously beat ex-UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva among others, then bounced back by outpointing UFC icon Nate Diaz in August, but he is back in action against a pro boxer this weekend.
The American will face compatriot August, who is 35 years old and has a pro record of 10-1-1 and five knockouts compared to Paul’s four.
When is the fight?
Paul vs August will take place on Friday 15 December in Orlando, Florida.
The main card is due to begin at 12.30am GMT on Saturday 16 December (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Friday), with ring walks following at 3.30am GMT (8.30pm PT, 10.30pm CT, 11.30pm on Friday).
How can I watch it?
Paul vs August will stream live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available here, in over 200 countries – including the UK and US. Monthly costs start at £9.99. Dazn works on web browsers as well as the TVs and devices listed here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Odds
Paul – 2/11
August – 4/1
Draw – 16/1
Via Betway.
Full card (subject to change)
Jake Paul vs Andre August (cruiserweight)
Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn (vacant WBC women’s super-middleweight title)
Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro (light-middleweight)
Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral (welterweight)
Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna (light-heavyweight)
Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple (heavyweight)
Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward (super-flyweight)
Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA (featherweight)
