Jake Paul will again test himself against a professional boxer this weekend, as he fights Andre August in Orlando.

Before losing to Tommy Fury in February – in Paul’s first bout against a pro boxer – the YouTube star went 6-0 with wins over ex-UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva among others.

After losing to Fury, the 26-year-old bounced back with another win over an ex-UFC star in Nate Diaz, but he is back in the ring with a pro boxer on Saturday.

Across from the American will be compatriot August, who is 35 years old and has a 10-1-1 record with five knockouts compared to Paul’s four.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Paul vs August will take place on Friday 15 December in Orlando, Florida.

The main card is due to begin at 12.30am GMT on Saturday 16 December (5.30pm PT, 7.30pm CT, 8.30pm ET on Friday), with ring walks following at 3.30am GMT (8.30pm PT, 10.30pm CT, 11.30pm on Friday).

How can I watch it?

Paul vs August will stream live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available here, in over 200 countries – including the UK and US. Monthly costs start at £9.99. Dazn works on web browsers as well as the TVs and devices listed here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Paul – 2/11

August – 4/1

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Jake Paul vs Andre August (cruiserweight)

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn (vacant WBC women’s super-middleweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro (light-middleweight)

Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral (welterweight)

Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna (light-heavyweight)

Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple (heavyweight)

Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward (super-flyweight)

Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA (featherweight)