Jake Paul and KSI in war of words over PPV numbers for boxing matches

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul and KSI have engaged in a war of words on Twitter, with each YouTuber claiming that his last fight outperformed the other’s in terms of pay-per-view sales.

American Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and previously beat KSI’s younger brother Deji in an amateur bout. Meanwhile, Briton KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) drew with Paul’s older brother Logan in an amateur fight before beating him in a professional contest. Last month, KSI returned to the ring after a three-year absence to beat rapper Swarmz and pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda both via TKO on the same night.

Reacting to a Daily Mirror report that KSI’s recent event at the O2 Arena sold fewer PPVs than Paul’s fight with former UFC star Ben Askren and the 25-year-old’s first clash with ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Paul tweeted: “Bulls*** aside, the PPV business ain’t easy. Congrats to KSI and his boxing company. Those are great numbers.

“The day we finally settle this, it will break the internet and do some big PPV numbers on Showtime. I’m ready as soon as he feels he is.”

Twenty-nine-year-old KSI took exception to the report, however, replying to Paul: “I can literally see your numbers and ours.

“We beat your last fight [a rematch with Woodley] by a HUGE amount ppv wise. Even with your team trying hard to sabotage the event and me having to fight 2 randoms last minute. We are not the same.”

Paul outpointed Woodley last August before knocking out the former UFC champion in December, in a short-notice rematch that is reported by the Mirror to have sold fewer PPVs than KSI’s event last month.

Paul was quick to reply to KSI, tweeting: “If you actually think we tried to ‘sabotage’ your event, then you are dumber than you look. I’m glad you admit they were randoms with no boxing skills though. Honesty comes out in turmoil.

“Again congrats. Now shut up and keep trying to get ready. HUGE hahahaha.”

Paul’s rematch with Woodley took place as the mixed martial artist stepped in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Paul vs Tommy Fury was rearranged this year, but Fury was again unable to compete, leading Paul to cancel the event at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.