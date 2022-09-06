Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua fight purse would be split ‘60-40’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has claimed that he will offer Anthony Joshua a ‘60-40’ purse split if his fellow Briton agrees to a heavyweight clash between the pair.

Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight decision loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian, who dethroned “AJ” last September.

As such, Usyk seemed to be in line for a contest with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed champion, and an all-British super-fight between Fury and Joshua appeared to have slipped away for good. Fury, however, has now offered his compatriot the chance to challenge him for the WBC belt before the end of the year.

While Joshua agreed, his promoter Eddie Hearn expressed doubt in Fury’s sincerity. Fury, though, has insisted he is serious – as has the “Gypsy King”’s promoter Frank Warren – and has now seemingly cleared up one potential issue around the bout.

“I’m being bombared with messages on, ‘How much am I gonna pay AJ?’” Fury said in a Twitter video.

“Everyone’s saying 80-20, 70-30, 75-25. The actual answer is: I’ve offered him 60-40; 40 per cent of this amazing fight, because I want this fight to happen.

“He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it. He can’t say I’ve low-balled him and offered him 20 per cent, 30 per cent.

“I’ve offered the people 40 per cent, take it or leave it. Let us know. Boom.”

Fury, 34, last fought in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title.

Since then, the unbeaten Fury has toyed with the idea of retirement, but he informed the WBC last month that he would not be vacating his championship as he intends to keep fighting.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s most recent loss to Usyk was the third of the 32-year-old’s professional career.

Joshua was also outpointed by the southpaw in September 2021, and before that “AJ” suffered a shock stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Six months later, Joshua avenged that loss by beating the Mexican-American via decision.