Jake Paul and Mike Perry will square off in the boxing ring this weekend, after the influencer’s planned bout with Mike Tyson was delayed.

Paul, 27, was set to fight Tyson, 58, on Saturday, but the heavyweight legend suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight in May. That health scare has led Paul vs Tyson to be delayed until November, but Paul – in a bid to stay active – will face Perry here.

The same applies to Amanda Serrano, who was due for a rematch with Katie Taylor; before the pair clash in November, Serrano will compete this weekend.

Paul’s opponent Perry, 32, is a former UFC fighter who has excelled since switching to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Can he hand Paul (9-1) the second loss of the influencer’s professional boxing career?

Here's all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Paul vs Perry will take place on Saturday 20 July, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The main card is due to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 21 July (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

Main-event ring walks are due to follow at 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday / 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

Paul vs Perry will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide. In the UK, the pay-per-view is available at a cost of £19.99; in the US, it is priced at $64.99. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

Odds

Jake Paul was due to box Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium this weekend ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Paul – 3/10

Perry – 5/2

Draw – 12/1

Full card (subject to change)

Modern great Amanda Serrano will stay active before fighting Katie Taylor later this year ( Getty Images )

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan (women’s super-lightweight titles)

H20 Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi (lightweight)

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman (lightweight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Uriah Hall (cruiserweight)

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence (women’s super middleweight)

Julio Solis vs TBA (lightweight)

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill (middleweight)

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero (light-heavyweight)