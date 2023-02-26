Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE - Latest fight updates

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury go head to head in an exhibition boxing match in Saudi Arabia this evening.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 6-0 as a professional with four knockout wins, including stoppages of former mixed martial arts champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. The American, 26, most recently boxed in October, beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury – is 8-0 (4 KOs) as a pro. The Briton, best known as a former contestant on reality TV show Love Island, last fought in April on the undercard of his brother’s bout with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Tonight marks the third attempt at staging Paul vs Fury. The fight fell through in December 2021 when Fury withdrew while citing injury and illness, and it collapsed again last August when travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US.
The build-up to this bout has been heated, with Paul leaking the news of the birth of Fury’s baby Bambi before the 23-year-old and his partner Molly-Mae Hague could make an announcement, while both fighters have promised a knockout win. It all came to a head this week when Fury shoved Paul at a tense weigh-in, and the men will look to settle their rivalry in Diriyah tonight.
Follow live updates from Paul vs Fury, plus all the undercard action and results.
Next up: Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronnald Martinez at super-lightweight.
“Are we doing video?” Jake Paul asks, half-aiming the question at me and half-directing it towards his representative on the Zoom call. “Err, yeah?” I reply. “I don’t usually upload the video from these sorts of chats, but...”
But it would seem strange to interview one of the biggest screen presences of the last decade and not have him appear, well, on screen.
When I start off by asking what the biggest misconception about Jake Paul is, he takes a moment to think, before laughing: “I think people... they don’t think I’m a real person. And I think they judge me from my past a lot, versus looking at who I am today. I think, as humans, we naturally do that, so I get it. But yeah, I think that’s it...
“And they compare me to my brother,” he quickly adds, referring to Logan, 27, who has followed a similar path to his younger sibling. “Whenever he does something wrong, I get in trouble for it. I would probably say that’s the biggest thing.”
Read our exclusive interview with Paul, in full below:
Muhsin Cason def. Taryel Jafarov via first-round TKO (3:00).
The fight is called off between rounds! Jafarov’s corner decides that he should not continue.
Cason vs Jafarov – Round 1
Cason puts Jafarov down with an overhand right – the first punch of the fight!!
Jafarov beats the referee’s count and somehow gets after Cason with a few shots of his own! What is going on??
Jafarov remarkably makes it to the end of the round. Wow.
Next up is Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov at cruiserweight.
Bader Samreen def. Viorel Simion via first-round TKO (1:26).
Samreen vs Simion – Round 1
Samreen takes the centre of the ring early on, flicking out some jabs. He tries to catch Simion with a counter right hook, but he doesn’t quite get his range right.
He times his next one nicely, however, then lands a clean jab. Now Samreen walks Simion onto an uppercut, before putting him down with another uppercut and a right cross with his back to the ropes!!
Simion stands, but the fight is waved off anyway – inside the first minute or so!
Samreen remains unbeaten.
First up is Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion at lightweight!
Below is tonight’s fight card in full (subject to change). The first fight should begin soon.
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury (cruiserweight)
Ilunga Makabu (C) vs Badou Jack (WBC cruiserweight title)
Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku (lightweight)
Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion (lightweight)
Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov (cruiserweight)
Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg (super-lightweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronnald Martinez (super-lightweight)
