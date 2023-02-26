Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE - Latest fight updates

✕ Close Tommy Fury shoves Jake Paul after going nose-to-nose at weigh-in ahead of Riyadh fight

Follow live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury go head to head in an exhibition boxing match in Saudi Arabia this evening.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 6-0 as a professional with four knockout wins, including stoppages of former mixed martial arts champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. The American, 26, most recently boxed in October, beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury – is 8-0 (4 KOs) as a pro. The Briton, best known as a former contestant on reality TV show Love Island, last fought in April on the undercard of his brother’s bout with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Tonight marks the third attempt at staging Paul vs Fury. The fight fell through in December 2021 when Fury withdrew while citing injury and illness, and it collapsed again last August when travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US.

The build-up to this bout has been heated, with Paul leaking the news of the birth of Fury’s baby Bambi before the 23-year-old and his partner Molly-Mae Hague could make an announcement, while both fighters have promised a knockout win. It all came to a head this week when Fury shoved Paul at a tense weigh-in, and the men will look to settle their rivalry in Diriyah tonight.

Follow live updates from Paul vs Fury, plus all the undercard action and results.