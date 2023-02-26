Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight ‘script’ denied by promoters

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Promoters for Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury have rubbished the idea that the fight result was pre-written after a “leaked script” emerged online.

Paul and Fury were going head to head in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after a long-running rivalry and two failed attempts to meet in the ring.

The supposed script was shared by stand-in fighter Mike Perry, who was on hand in case Fury pulled out, but appeared suspicious with the unkown company Troop Boxing Promotions named.

And Skill Challenge, the promoters for Paul vs Fury, confirmed that the document was indeed fake.

It had claimed: “The fighters start off cautiously, circling each other and throwing jabs. Jake Paul lands a solid left hook, but Tommy Fury responds with a quick right hand.”

It added that Paul will have “trouble with his left eye” which is “starting to swell” in round four and “the ringside doctor to take a look”.

And the supposed script finished: “Tommy shall then act out an eye injury that forces the referee to call off the fight, declaring Jake Paul the winner by TKO.”

