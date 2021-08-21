Jake Paul is back in the ring as he continues to shake up the world of boxing with his fourth professional bout since switching focus to the sweet science from YouTube fame.

Paul is locking horns with another former UFC fighter and ex-welterweight champion for his fourth outing between the ropes in the shape of Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old has made waves through a series of devastating performances, even against overmatched opponents, with a first knockout enough to wipe out MMA fighter Ben Askren and improve his record to 3-0.

Woodley, eager to bring back some respect to the mixed martial arts family, engaged in a war of words with Paul, vowing to end what some have labelled a circus.

Though the 39-year-old will have to sharpen up himself, despite his wealth of experience over Paul, given he is up against youth and looking to arrest a slide following four straight defeats to end his career inside the octagon.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for Sunday, 29 August, and is scheduled to last eight rounds at is set at cruiserweight (with a weight limit imposed at 190 lbs).

The card is slated to start at 8pm ET (1am on Monday, 30 August in the UK).

Rocket Mortgage Field House will host the fight in Cleveland Ohio.

How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?

The fight will be on BT Sport Box Office in the UK the Ireland - costing £16.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

The PPV main card will start at 12.30am on BT Sport Box Office. The fight can be accessed by BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App, which will enable fans to stream the fight online too.

Showtime Sports will broadcast the fight in the United States, with a streaming platform available. It’ll cost $59.99 in the United States.

PPV channel Main Event has the rights in Australia, with fans able to purchase through Foxtel and Kayo at $29.95.

The fighters will pull on 10-ounce gloves with the ring specified at 20x20.

As well as dispatching Askren, Paul defeated YouTuber AnEson Gib and basketball player Nate Robinson.

The undercard has some British intrigue too, with Tommy Fury and British heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois slated to make their US debuts.

Fury has also been tipped as a future opponent of Paul, with the pair trading verbals on social media in recent years.

While UFC boss Dana White has dismissed Paul as a viable partner for fights in the future, labelling him “f***ing annoying”.

“I just don’t see it happening,” White told the Full Send Podcast. “I don’t hate the kid. Is he f***ing annoying? Yeah, he’s annoying. He’s out there trying to make that money, and his shelf life is very f***ing short.

“Listen, I never say never, but I highly doubt it (working with Paul). It’s just not what I do. There’s a market for that. He could fight a different type of celebrity every week, and there’s going to be a segment of the population that wants to pay for that and see it, but that’s not what I do. I put the best against the best.”

Paul vs Woodley undercard

Main event: Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado – for WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

Charles Conwell v Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida