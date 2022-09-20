Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

All you need to know about the main event and undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 20 September 2022 15:07
Comments
<p>New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker takes on Joe Joyce</p>

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker takes on Joe Joyce

(Getty Images)

Joe Joyce will put his title hopes and unbeaten record on the line this weekend in his toughest test yet, as the Team GB Olympian takes on Joseph Parker.

Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio and turned 37 this week, is 14-0 as a professional with 13 knockouts to his name.

Meanwhile, New Zealand heavyweight Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is also in pursuit of a world title, with the winner of Saturday’s main event set to emerge with the interim WBO belt – Parker having previously held the official version of the gold.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano defends her featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud while looking to regain momentum after losing a split decision to undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor earlier this year. A win for Serrano should line up the Puerto Rican for another clash with Taylor.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

Joyce vs Parker takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 24 September.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The card is priced at £19.95.

In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

Team GB Olympic silver medalist Joyce is unbeaten as a professional

(Getty Images)

Joyce – 1/2; Draw – 18/1; Parker – 6/4.

Serrano – 1/18; Draw – 25/1; Mahfoud – 17/2.

Full card

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker (vacant WBO interim heavyweight title)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Sarah Mahfoud (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO women’s featherweight titles)

Michael Magnesi (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBO super-featherweight title)

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi (welterweight)

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley (middleweight)

Raven Chapman vs Jorgelina Guanini (women’s featherweight)

James Heneghan vs Rod Douglas Jnr (super-middleweight)

Callum Thompson vs Delmar Thomas (lightweight)

Amaar Akbar vs Karlo Wallace (super-lightweight)

Recommended

Mark Heffron vs TBC (super-middleweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs TBC (cruiserweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in